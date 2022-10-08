dayton-daily-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 19, Akr. East 13

Akr. Firestone 28, Akr. North 0

Bellaire 49, Shadyside 6

Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Cin. College Prep. 14

Cin. Moeller 25, Cle. St. Ignatius 10

Cin. Withrow 38, Cin. Woodward 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 28, Cols. Africentric 12

Hunting Valley University 34, Bedford 6

Montcalm, W.Va. 28, Beallsville 8

Painesville Riverside 36, Martinsburg, W.Va. 35

Warren De La Salle, Mich. 48, Day. Ponitz Tech. 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
2
Crowd cheers Springfield firefighter as he leaves hospital after rehab...
3
Miami University homecoming parade set for Saturday: How to go
4
‘The Bikeriders’ movie shooting scenes in Hamilton proves filmmakers...
5
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top