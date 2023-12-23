Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron Garfield 76, Mogadore Field 33

Bellbrook 73, West Seneca West, N.Y. 35

Dublin Scioto 56, Dublin Jerome 46

Eastlake North 85, Chesterland W. Geauga 60

Galloway Westland 71, Cols. Independence 65

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 58, Groveport Madison Christian 31

Richfield Revere 68, Mayfield 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

