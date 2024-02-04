Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 52, Tol. Start 36
Anna 43, Maria Stein Marion Local 35
Antwerp 46, Montpelier 40
Arcadia 41, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29
Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Jefferson Area 35
Ashville Teays Valley 51, Bishop Watterson 27
Bellevue 55, Sandusky Perkins 38
Beloit W. Branch 50, Austintown-Fitch 21
Berlin Hiland 46, Sugarcreek Garaway 21
Bracken Co., Ky. 58, Sardinia Eastern Brown 40
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 69, Macedonia Nordonia 55
Bryan 51, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37
Bucyrus 58, Mt Gilead 40
Burton Berkshire 61, Cle. VASJ 56
Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Akr. Firestone 52
Canfield 31, Fairport Harbor Harding 28
Castalia Margaretta 57, Huron 28
Cedarville 46, S. Charleston SE 45
Chagrin Falls Kenston 48, Mayfield 43
Chardon NDCL 53, Salem 49
Cin. Seven Hills 52, Cin. N. College Hill 16
Cin. Wyoming 53, Cin. Finneytown 11
Circleville 48, Gallipolis Gallia 16
Coal Grove 73, Fairview, Ky. 5
Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Cols. Patriot Prep 22
Columbus Grove 45, Arlington 32
Copley 67, Tallmadge 28
Cuyahoga Falls 52, Barberton 33
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43
Defiance Tinora 66, Bloomdale Elmwood 36
E. Can. 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 30
Edgerton 56, Edon 36
Fairborn 47, Greenville 43
Fostoria 53, Cory-Rawson 36
Gabriel Richard Catholic, Mich. 48, Notre Dame Academy 27
Garfield Hts. Trinity 64, Fairview 23
Geneva 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 25
Genoa Christian 61, Mansfield Christian 52, 2OT
Gorham Fayette 38, Waldron, Mich. 30
Granville 61, Pataskala Licking Hts. 40
Green 48, Can. McKinley 34
Greenfield McClain 44, Hillsboro 38
Greenwich S. Cent. 77, Monroeville 65
Harrod Allen E. 58, Lima Perry 32
Hudson WRA 65, STVM 46
Jackson 66, Chillicothe 31
Jackson Center 52, Sidney Fairlawn 19
Johnstown 45, Utica 42
Kalida 58, Pandora-Gilboa 35
Kettering Fairmont 56, Oxford Talawanda 13
Lakeside Danbury 50, Sandusky St. Mary 11
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Orwell Grand Valley 52
Legacy Christian 47, New Paris National Trail 14
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 69, Day. Dunbar 17
Liberty Center 67, Bluffton 39
Louisville Aquinas 50, Kidron Cent. Christian 28
Lucasville Valley 56, Manchester 32
Madison 55, Conneaut 32
Mantua Crestwood 44, Ravenna SE 36
Martins Ferry 37, Beverly Ft. Frye 33
Marysville 39, Powell Olentangy Liberty 27
Massillon Jackson 52, Massillon Perry 43
Massillon Washington 72, Ashland 46
McComb 45, Sycamore Mohawk 35
McDermott Scioto NW 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 27
Medina 57, Mentor 46
Medina Highland 63, Aurora 52
Metamora Evergreen 67, W. Unity Hilltop 44
Miller City 49, Haviland Wayne Trace 43
Mogadore Field 49, Lodi Cloverleaf 44
N. Can. Hoover 48, Akr. Buchtel 27
New Concord John Glenn 68, Zanesville Maysville 43
New Lexington 69, Coshocton 15
Newton Falls 59, McDonald 24
Oregon Stritch 46, Monclova Christian 16
Painesville Riverside 56, Chardon 43
Parma Hts. Holy Name 60, Gates Mills Hawken 38
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43, Newark Licking Valley 39
Philo 37, Warsaw River View 24
Port Clinton 55, Vermilion 23
Portsmouth Clay 40, Oak Hill 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 39
Richwood N. Union 57, St. Paris Graham 44
Rockford Parkway 47, Ansonia 22
Rocky River 38, N. Olmsted 35
Sandusky 69, Clyde 52
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 60, Chesterland W. Geauga 37
Smithville 58, Rittman 11
Solon 66, Hudson 31
St Henry 48, Lima Bath 39
Streetsboro 57, Chagrin Falls 44
Thornville Sheridan 45, Dresden Tri-Valley 30
Troy Christian 31, Sidney Lehman 22
Urbana 53, London 34
W. Carrollton 47, Troy 33
Warren Howland 54, Youngs. Boardman 52
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, West Bloomfield, Mich. 59
Willard 53, Milan Edison 46
Willoughby S. 38, Eastlake North 35
Wintersville Indian Creek 58, Rayland Buckeye 41
Wooster Triway 60, Can. Cent. Cath. 42
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Summit vs. Grant Co., Ky., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/