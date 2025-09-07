Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Antwerp 36, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Can. Glenoak 50, Cle. E. Tech 6
Can. McKinley 34, Cle. Hts. 12
Chillicothe Huntington 44, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Cin. Clark Montessori 32, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6
Copley 41, Akr. Garfield 0
Day. Meadowdale 48, Troy Christian 0
Fairport Harbor Harding 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6
Mentor Lake Cath. 36, Akr. Buchtel 6
Paulding 33, Delphos Jefferson 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 34, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 6
Sandusky St. Mary 31, Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. 0
Southington Chalker 56, Oregon Stritch 0
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 45
Vermilion 60, Willard 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News