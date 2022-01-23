Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 59, Tol. Christian 40
Barnesville 73, St. Clairsville 70
Beloit W. Branch 51, Canfield 45
Bishop Watterson 62, Perry 37
Blue Ridge School, Va. 58, ISA Academy 54
Botkins 55, New Bremen 50
Bristol 65, Cortland Maplewood 21
Brooke, W.Va. 77, Martins Ferry 50
Bryan 38, Sherwood Fairview 32
Burton Berkshire 69, Ashtabula St. John 33
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, New Concord John Glenn 58
Campbell Memorial 63, Youngs. Chaney High School 56
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 74, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 60
Carey 67, Bucyrus Wynford 42
Castalia Margaretta 69, Greenwich S. Cent. 51
Centerville 52, STVM 46
Cin. Moeller 52, Cin. Turpin 31
Clyde 60, Bellevue 48
Collins Western Reserve 77, Milan Edison 44
Cols. Grandview Hts. 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Columbus Grove 58, Findlay Liberty-Benton 50
Convoy Crestview 40, Celina 27
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 72, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 60
Delphos St. John's 53, Spencerville 40
Delta 62, N. Baltimore 51
Dublin Scioto 52, Cols. KIPP 37
E. Central, Ind. 53, Harrison 48
Elyria Cath. 52, N. Olmsted 34
Fostoria 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42
Ft. Jennings 69, New Knoxville 45
Gahanna Lincoln 54, Akr. Buchtel 37
Galion 73, Bellville Clear Fork 55
Gates Mills Gilmour 77, Chardon NDCL 35
Granville 51, Zanesville 19
Harrod Allen E. 73, Dola Hardin Northern 55
Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Miller City 37
Heartland Christian 81, Columbiana 60
Hilliard Bradley 51, Cols. Africentric 42
Hilliard Darby 48, Hilliard Davidson 46
Jackson 65, Chesapeake 56, OT
Lakeside Danbury 62, Plymouth 41
Leipsic 64, Kalida 50
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 83, Cols. Walnut Ridge 56
Lisbon Beaver 74, Wellsville 56
Massillon Tuslaw 68, Magnolia Sandy Valley 50
Middletown Madison Senior 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Bucyrus 53
New Middletown Spring. 61, Youngs. Ursuline 57
New Richmond 53, Cin. NW 52
New Riegel 54, Arcadia 28
Newport, Ky. 53, Cin. Riverview East 49
Newton Falls 51, Mineral Ridge 43
Norton 64, Akr. Springfield 42
Norwalk 74, West Salem Northwestern 69
Olmsted Falls 90, Bay Village Bay 61
Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Van Buren 31
Paulding 58, Montpelier 36
Portsmouth W. 66, S. Point 53
RULH 58, Villa Madonna, Ky. 34
Reynoldsburg 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 50
Rockford Parkway 44, Van Wert Lincolnview 29
Rossford 64, Wauseon 53
Shadyside 61, Rayland Buckeye 46
Southington Chalker 0, Fairport Harbor Harding 0
Spring. Cath. Cent. 45, Bishop Fenwick 40
St. Marys Memorial 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35
Stewart Federal Hocking 61, Crooksville 38
Swanton 36, Genoa Area 33
Thomas Worthington 49, South 42
Tol. St. John's 65, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, Mich. 50
Twinsburg 72, Chagrin Falls 47
Upper Sandusky 63, Attica Seneca E. 50
Van Wert 57, Coldwater 45
Warren Harding 75, Struthers 68
Warren JFK 44, Can. Cent. Cath. 40
Waterford 69, Sarahsville Shenandoah 39
Waverly 66, Oak Hill 27
Willard 72, Oregon Stritch 47
Zanesville W. Muskingum 64, Horizon Science 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Holland Springfield vs. Defiance, ppd.
Zanesville vs. Johnstown, ccd.
