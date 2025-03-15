Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division V=
Portsmouth 53, Creston Norwayne 38
Division VI=
Columbus Grove 65, Rootstown 46
Division VII=
Waterford 48, Ft. Loramie 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
