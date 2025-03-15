Breaking: Wind damages downtown Dayton building; Stratacache building ordered to evacuate

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division V=

Portsmouth 53, Creston Norwayne 38

Division VI=

Columbus Grove 65, Rootstown 46

Division VII=

Waterford 48, Ft. Loramie 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Butler County
2
Chick-fil-A to build restaurant in Middletown
3
UPDATE: One person dead in house fire outside New Carlisle
4
Man deported to Mexico 7 times to stand trial in May for Hamilton...
5
When flooding caused The Casual Pint to close, here’s how the owner...