Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 31, Akr. North 6
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35, Tiffin Calvert 10
Bidwell River Valley 39, Bridgeport 22
Cin. College Prep. 30, Cin. Country Day 0
Cin. Shroder 14, Cin. Western Hills 12, 2OT
Cin. St. Xavier 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 37
Cols. Eastmoor 26, Cols. Africentric 6
Cols. Marion-Franklin 8, South 6
Day. Ponitz Tech. 38, Day. Meadowdale 0
East 14, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 26, Hunting Valley University 21
Hamilton Badin 10, Cin. McNicholas 7
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 17, Corning Miller 0
Massillon 35, Can. McKinley 7
Stryker 36, Sandusky St. Mary 22
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Oregon Clay 7
Warren Howland 32, Warren JFK 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/