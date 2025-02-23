Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American School for the Deaf, Conn. 58, Ohio Deaf 57
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Lorain 79, Cle. John Marshall 50
Division III=
Region 9=
Lyndhurst Brush 68, Morgan 33
Medina Highland 57, Akr. Ellet 28
Region 10=
Copley 66, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49
Region 11=
Louisville 61, Akr. North 14
Division IV=
Region 14=
Bloom-Carroll 59, Cols. KIPP 54
Heath 35, Hebron Lakewood 30, OT
London 69, Sparta Highland 54
Region 15=
Caledonia River Valley 91, Cols. Cristo Rey 25
Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 45
Delaware Buckeye Valley 57, East 53
Johnstown 66, Cols. Horizon 34
Region 16=
Bethel-Tate 50, Cin. Gamble Montessori 48
Brookville 68, Germantown Valley View 61
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60, New Richmond 36
Day. Oakwood 66, Spring. Kenton Ridge 64
Tipp City Bethel 55, Bellefontaine 48
Urbana 38, Spring. Shawnee 35
Division V=
Region 17=
Can. Cent. Cath. 81, Brooklyn 39
Region 18=
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Richwood N. Union 54
Bishop Ready 60, Howard E. Knox 24
Canal Winchester Harvest 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 24
Gahanna Cols. Academy 77, Marion Elgin 18
Marion Pleasant 50, Johnstown Northridge 31
Milford Center Fairbanks 59, Worthington Christian 50
Region 20=
Cin. Oyler 79, Cin. Christian 65
Day. Christian 49, New Lebanon Dixie 44
Division VII=
Region 28=
Botkins 86, Yellow Springs 44
Jackson Center 59, Spring. Cath. Cent. 38
Newton Local 41, Cedarville 37
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, Sidney Fairlawn 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/