Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division II=
Kettering Alter 54, Thornville Sheridan 38
Division III=
Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Worthington Christian 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Mission Roll Call looks to lower veteran suicide with nationwide...
2
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2nd inmate death since...
3
Clark State named finalist for national award
4
Law enforcement seizes drugs, cash, firearms in Springfield search; One...
5
State audit: Former Springfield, Xenia schools employee misspent money