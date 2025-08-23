Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Aiken 40, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Cin. Gamble Montessori 28, Hamilton New Miami 0

Youngs. East 42, Cols. Whetstone 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
1 dead after motorcycle, pickup truck collision in Butler County Friday...
2
Program created at Butler Tech now helping people with disabilities in...
3
Friday night lights in Middletown spotlight new football field
4
Miami University students back on campus: Even President Crawford...
5
Middletown city employees may have had info affected by recent...