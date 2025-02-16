Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 44, Mogadore 31
Albany Alexander 55, Bidwell River Valley 54
Alliance 42, Massillon Perry 38
Arlington 51, Van Wert Lincolnview 27
Avon 54, Lorain 51
Baltimore Liberty Union 69, Fairfield Christian 50
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38, Sandusky St. Mary 31, OT
Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, E. Palestine 41
Berlin Hiland 50, Malvern 40
Bluffton 81, Tol. Maumee Valley 71
Botkins 64, New Knoxville 28
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 70, Richfield Revere 46
Bryan 51, Paulding 43
Caledonia River Valley 61, Bloom-Carroll 55
Cambridge 52, E. Liverpool 45
Can. McKinley 52, STVM 47
Carrollton 76, Canal Fulton Northwest 74
Centerburg 68, Marion Pleasant 54
Chillicothe 73, Greenfield McClain 40
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 37
Chillicothe Zane Trace 67, McArthur Vinton County 38
Cin. Winton Woods 70, Cin. Anderson 32
Circleville 61, Logan 37
Cle. VASJ 76, Painesville Riverside 53
Coldwater 46, Celina 36
Cols. DeSales 62, Westerville S. 54
Cols. Northland 61, Cols. Africentric 48
Cols. Upper Arlington 82, Cols. Patriot Prep 50
Columbia Station Columbia 52, Lorain Clearview 40
Columbus Grove 59, Miller City 56
Continental 31, Holgate 27
Convoy Crestview 66, Delphos St John's 61, OT
Copley 65, Stow-Munroe Falls 43
Cortland Maplewood 55, Conneaut 53
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Elyria Cath. 59
Dalton 76, Medina Christian Academy 46
Day. Northridge 86, Day. Meadowdale 49
Defiance 69, Findlay 51
Defiance Ayersville 59, Montpelier 51
E. Liverpool Christian 60, Jefferson County 57
E. Liverpool Christian 60, Jefferson County-dubois Avts, Pa. 57
Eastlake North 69, Painesville Harvey 42
Edgerton 62, Pioneer N. Central 26
Fredericktown 75, Mansfield Christian 63
Fremont Ross 73, Sandusky 69
Ft. Jennings 49, Harrod Allen E. 45
Galion Northmor 55, Bucyrus Wynford 53
Gates Mills Hawken 76, Mayfield 65
Grafton Midview 59, N. Olmsted 49
Green 57, Akr. East 53
Hamilton Badin 56, Cin. Hughes 45
Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Findlay Liberty-Benton 34
Heartland Christian 71, New Matamoras Frontier 67
Hicksville 65, W. Unity Hilltop 44
Hudson 73, Aurora 58
Independence 73, Oberlin 40
Ironton 48, Ironton Rock Hill 47
Johnstown Northridge 66, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56
Kansas Lakota 70, Fremont St. Joseph 24
Lima 92, Lima Cent. Cath. 75
Lima Shawnee 64, Haviland Wayne Trace 25
Lima Temple Christian 51, Ada 49
Louisville 81, Cle. Hay 50
Lucas 57, Mt Gilead 54
Macedonia Nordonia 53, Cuyahoga Falls 45
Mechanicsburg 62, Grove City Christian 56
Metamora Evergreen 65, Gorham Fayette 30
Miami Valley Christian Academy 54, Lockland 45
Milan Edison 55, Collins Western Reserve 53
Millbury Lake 66, Pemberville Eastwood 65
Minford 81, Beaver Eastern 35
Morgantown, W.Va. 70, Steubenville 64
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 83, McComb 61
N. Royalton 59, Medina Highland 55
Nelsonville-York 89, Stewart Federal Hocking 64
New Boston Glenwood 57, Portsmouth Sciotoville 49
New Hope Christian 75, Cols. Horizon 64
New Paris National Trail 53, Milton-Union 46
New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47
Newark Licking Valley 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 47
Norwalk St Paul 51, Ashland Crestview 42
Ohio Valley Christian 66, Scioto Christian 33
Old Fort 65, New Riegel 54
Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Archbold 47
Ottoville 51, Leipsic 44, OT
Peebles 58, Racine Southern 38
Perry 71, Madison 60
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, Houston 33
Pomeroy Meigs 60, Athens 46
Portsmouth W. 55, Piketon 42
Richmond Hts. 89, Cornerstone Christian 65
Richwood N. Union 58, Spring. NW 45
Rittman 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 52
Rossford 55, Northwood 52, OT
Russia 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 29
Sheffield Brookside 101, Parma Hts. Holy Name 93
Sidney Lehman 57, Bradford 41
Solon 76, Tallmadge 74
Spencerville 61, Rockford Parkway 24
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43, Toronto 38
Tiffin Calvert 65, Lakeside Danbury 40
Tontogany Otsego 55, Genoa 51
Tree of Life 56, Howard E. Knox 46
Twinsburg 66, Barberton 58
Uhrichsville Claymont 69, Newcomerstown 53
Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, Union City, Ind. 44
Upper Sandusky 60, Carey 44
Vermilion 50, Oak Harbor 45
W. Chester Lakota W. 61, St. Xavier (OH) 56
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 41, E. Can. 27
Wadsworth 61, Kent Roosevelt 53
Warren JFK 55, Louisville Aquinas 42
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 67, Hillsboro 53
Wellsville 60, Hanoverton United 38
Wheelersburg 52, Portsmouth Notre Dame 31
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 60, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56
Willard 61, Monroeville 53
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61, Latham Western 59
Wooster Triway 73, Orrville 64
Zanesville Maysville 69, Millersburg W. Holmes 50
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 72, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28
