Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 44, Mogadore 31

Albany Alexander 55, Bidwell River Valley 54

Alliance 42, Massillon Perry 38

Arlington 51, Van Wert Lincolnview 27

Avon 54, Lorain 51

Baltimore Liberty Union 69, Fairfield Christian 50

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38, Sandusky St. Mary 31, OT

Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, E. Palestine 41

Berlin Hiland 50, Malvern 40

Bluffton 81, Tol. Maumee Valley 71

Botkins 64, New Knoxville 28

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 70, Richfield Revere 46

Bryan 51, Paulding 43

Caledonia River Valley 61, Bloom-Carroll 55

Cambridge 52, E. Liverpool 45

Can. McKinley 52, STVM 47

Carrollton 76, Canal Fulton Northwest 74

Centerburg 68, Marion Pleasant 54

Chillicothe 73, Greenfield McClain 40

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 37

Chillicothe Zane Trace 67, McArthur Vinton County 38

Cin. Winton Woods 70, Cin. Anderson 32

Circleville 61, Logan 37

Cle. VASJ 76, Painesville Riverside 53

Coldwater 46, Celina 36

Cols. DeSales 62, Westerville S. 54

Cols. Northland 61, Cols. Africentric 48

Cols. Upper Arlington 82, Cols. Patriot Prep 50

Columbia Station Columbia 52, Lorain Clearview 40

Columbus Grove 59, Miller City 56

Continental 31, Holgate 27

Convoy Crestview 66, Delphos St John's 61, OT

Copley 65, Stow-Munroe Falls 43

Cortland Maplewood 55, Conneaut 53

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Elyria Cath. 59

Dalton 76, Medina Christian Academy 46

Day. Northridge 86, Day. Meadowdale 49

Defiance 69, Findlay 51

Defiance Ayersville 59, Montpelier 51

E. Liverpool Christian 60, Jefferson County 57

E. Liverpool Christian 60, Jefferson County-dubois Avts, Pa. 57

Eastlake North 69, Painesville Harvey 42

Edgerton 62, Pioneer N. Central 26

Fredericktown 75, Mansfield Christian 63

Fremont Ross 73, Sandusky 69

Ft. Jennings 49, Harrod Allen E. 45

Galion Northmor 55, Bucyrus Wynford 53

Gates Mills Hawken 76, Mayfield 65

Grafton Midview 59, N. Olmsted 49

Green 57, Akr. East 53

Hamilton Badin 56, Cin. Hughes 45

Hamler Patrick Henry 38, Findlay Liberty-Benton 34

Heartland Christian 71, New Matamoras Frontier 67

Hicksville 65, W. Unity Hilltop 44

Hudson 73, Aurora 58

Independence 73, Oberlin 40

Ironton 48, Ironton Rock Hill 47

Johnstown Northridge 66, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56

Kansas Lakota 70, Fremont St. Joseph 24

Lima 92, Lima Cent. Cath. 75

Lima Shawnee 64, Haviland Wayne Trace 25

Lima Temple Christian 51, Ada 49

Louisville 81, Cle. Hay 50

Lucas 57, Mt Gilead 54

Macedonia Nordonia 53, Cuyahoga Falls 45

Mechanicsburg 62, Grove City Christian 56

Metamora Evergreen 65, Gorham Fayette 30

Miami Valley Christian Academy 54, Lockland 45

Milan Edison 55, Collins Western Reserve 53

Millbury Lake 66, Pemberville Eastwood 65

Minford 81, Beaver Eastern 35

Morgantown, W.Va. 70, Steubenville 64

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 83, McComb 61

N. Royalton 59, Medina Highland 55

Nelsonville-York 89, Stewart Federal Hocking 64

New Boston Glenwood 57, Portsmouth Sciotoville 49

New Hope Christian 75, Cols. Horizon 64

New Paris National Trail 53, Milton-Union 46

New Richmond 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 47

Newark Licking Valley 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 47

Norwalk St Paul 51, Ashland Crestview 42

Ohio Valley Christian 66, Scioto Christian 33

Old Fort 65, New Riegel 54

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Archbold 47

Ottoville 51, Leipsic 44, OT

Peebles 58, Racine Southern 38

Perry 71, Madison 60

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58, Houston 33

Pomeroy Meigs 60, Athens 46

Portsmouth W. 55, Piketon 42

Richmond Hts. 89, Cornerstone Christian 65

Richwood N. Union 58, Spring. NW 45

Rittman 58, Greenwich S. Cent. 52

Rossford 55, Northwood 52, OT

Russia 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 29

Sheffield Brookside 101, Parma Hts. Holy Name 93

Sidney Lehman 57, Bradford 41

Solon 76, Tallmadge 74

Spencerville 61, Rockford Parkway 24

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43, Toronto 38

Tiffin Calvert 65, Lakeside Danbury 40

Tontogany Otsego 55, Genoa 51

Tree of Life 56, Howard E. Knox 46

Twinsburg 66, Barberton 58

Uhrichsville Claymont 69, Newcomerstown 53

Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, Union City, Ind. 44

Upper Sandusky 60, Carey 44

Vermilion 50, Oak Harbor 45

W. Chester Lakota W. 61, St. Xavier (OH) 56

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 41, E. Can. 27

Wadsworth 61, Kent Roosevelt 53

Warren JFK 55, Louisville Aquinas 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 67, Hillsboro 53

Wellsville 60, Hanoverton United 38

Wheelersburg 52, Portsmouth Notre Dame 31

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 60, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56

Willard 61, Monroeville 53

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 61, Latham Western 59

Wooster Triway 73, Orrville 64

Zanesville Maysville 69, Millersburg W. Holmes 50

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 72, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Sheetz convenience store development in Middletown gets planning...
2
Carlisle’s all-time basketball scoring record holder to play college...
3
Clark County women create professional group to support community, each...
4
Lesson of love: Teachers mark Valentine’s Day with 34 years of working...
5
$2.1M given to Miami University’s Myaamia Center to support those...