Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division VI=

Region 23=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bellaire 42, Worthington Christian 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

