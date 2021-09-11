dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 14, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 7

Chardon NDCL 26, Gates Mills Gilmour 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

