Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18

Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22

Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8

Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Second Round=

Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Region 18=

Second Round=

Oak Harbor def. Elyria Cath., forfeit

Division VII=

Region 26=

Second Round=

Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.

Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.

Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.

Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

