Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 47, Toronto 20
Chardon 42, Akr. Buchtel 0
Cin. Anderson 29, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22
Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 21
DeGraff Riverside 28, Spring. NE 18
Franklin 35, Beavercreek 3
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Warrensville Hts. 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Milford 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
West Side Little League is Hamilton’s version of ‘Rocky’
2
Police ask public to watch for inmate who escaped custody near Monroe
3
Death of gunshot victim run over by Springfield cruiser ruled an...
4
West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th...
5
Construction worker taken to hospital after falling 9 feet in...