Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 47, Toronto 20

Chardon 42, Akr. Buchtel 0

Cin. Anderson 29, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22

Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 21

DeGraff Riverside 28, Spring. NE 18

Franklin 35, Beavercreek 3

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Warrensville Hts. 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Milford 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

