Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 49, Can. Cent. Cath. 43

Anna 35, New Bremen 27

Arcanum 43, Bradford 22

Bellefontaine 57, Spring. Kenton Ridge 41

Bluffton 44, Paulding 31

Byesville Meadowbrook 49, McConnelsville Morgan 40

Can. McKinley 61, Massillon Jackson 51

Carrollton 68, E. Liverpool 31

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Chardon 28

Chesapeake 55, Glouster Trimble 36

Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Wyoming 31

Cin. Oak Hills 41, Fairfield 35

Cin. Purcell Marian 65, Cin. Summit Country Day 47

Cle. St. Joseph 54, Cle. Hay 19

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 32

Collins Western Reserve 47, Ashland Crestview 23

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 67, Parma Padua 38

Dola Hardin Northern 50, Mansfield Temple Christian 36

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Zanesville Maysville 23

E. Palestine 32, Wellsville 20

Elida 52, Botkins 45

Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Kalida 23

Fredericktown 58, Centerburg 56

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 26

Germantown Valley View 39, Brookville 24

Grafton Midview 59, N. Ridgeville 37

Green 59, Can. Glenoak 38

Hamilton New Miami 42, Lockland 40

Howard E. Knox 47, Danville 37

Leetonia 50, Heartland Christian 20

Leipsic 60, Pioneer N. Central 29

Lisbon Beaver 51, Lisbon David Anderson 40

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34

Lucas 42, Crestline 19

Lucasville Valley 36, S. Point 29

Madison 45, Eastlake North 36

Malvern 68, Newcomerstown 51

Manchester 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 36

Maple Hts. 33, E. Cle. Shaw 12

Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Russia 45

Marietta 62, Gallipolis Gallia 39

Mason 56, Cin. Sycamore 34

Medina Buckeye 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 24

Mentor 58, Euclid 22

Middletown Madison Senior 50, Carlisle 14

Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Jamestown Greeneview 34

Miller City 55, Arlington 43

Mogadore Field 65, Mantua Crestwood 41

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34

N. Can. Hoover 54, Massillon Perry 53

New London 54, Monroeville 18

New Madison Tri-Village 64, New Paris National Trail 25

Niles McKinley 50, Campbell Memorial 23

Norwood 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

Olmsted Falls 56, Amherst Steele 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Ft. Loramie 48

Ottoville 41, Minster 35

Oxford Talawanda 63, Harrison 34

Painesville Riverside 64, Mayfield 39

Pettisville 38, Montpelier 27

Portsmouth W. 52, Peebles 37

Sidney 57, Fairborn 15

Smithville 30, Berlin Hiland 17

St. Patrick, Ky. 46, Ironton St. Joseph 11

Stryker 41, Delta 35

Sullivan Black River 63, Sheffield Brookside 27

Sycamore Mohawk 52, N. Baltimore 6

Tallmadge 49, Kent Roosevelt 36

Tol. Rogers 49, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Tol. St. Ursula 59, Lima Sr. 46

Versailles 34, Jackson Center 33

Warren JFK 55, Lowellville 46

Westerville Cent. 54, Westerville N. 48

Wheelersburg 60, Crown City S. Gallia 41

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 59, Shadyside 46

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Lima Shawnee 40

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Latham Western 42

Youngs. Boardman 55, Beloit W. Branch 54, OT

Zanesville W. Muskingum 34, New Lexington 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

