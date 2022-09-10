dayton-daily-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Moeller 39, Good Counsel, Md. 31

Cin. Taft 51, Day. Meadowdale 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Euclid 0

Linsly, W.Va. 28, Youngs. Mooney 14

Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Erie, Pa. 6

Montpelier 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom
2
Stafford: Winkie Mitchell, a pillar of Springfield, was a gift to all...
3
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
4
‘She was loved everywhere:’ Owner of The Last Queen in Enon reacts to...
5
Hamilton considers tax deal for Third Eye Brewing Co. project in old...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top