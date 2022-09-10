Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Moeller 39, Good Counsel, Md. 31
Cin. Taft 51, Day. Meadowdale 0
Cle. St. Ignatius 38, Euclid 0
Linsly, W.Va. 28, Youngs. Mooney 14
Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Erie, Pa. 6
Montpelier 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 19
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
