BreakingNews
UPDATED: AMBER Alert cancelled, missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Championships=

State Semifinal=

Division II=

Kettering Alter 73, Youngs. Ursuline 37

Zanesville Maysville 68, Shelby 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Coroner: Hamilton woman’s cause of death undetermined
2
Boy Scout searches for Revolutionary solider remains at Hamilton park
3
Grand jury indicts Butler County man accused of sexually exploiting...
4
Crumbl cookie celebrating opening of Fairfield Twp. location
5
The total solar eclipse of 1806: How a prediction from ‘The Prophet’...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top