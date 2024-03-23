Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championships=
State Semifinal=
Division II=
Kettering Alter 73, Youngs. Ursuline 37
Zanesville Maysville 68, Shelby 65
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
