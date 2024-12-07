Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Championship=
Division V=
Ironton 28, Liberty Center 17
Division VI=
Coldwater 31, Kirtland 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
