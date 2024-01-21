Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 74, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 49
Ashland 65, Wooster 48
Batavia Clermont NE 41, Cin. Taft 39
Bellaire 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 51
Bellevue 58, Clyde 23
Bluffton 41, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Bryan 43, St Marys 22
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65, Cambridge 35
Carlisle 41, Day. Christian 34
Castalia Margaretta 55, Port Clinton 45
Columbus Grove 42, Miller City 37
Cortland Lakeview 61, Vienna Mathews 14
Creston Norwayne 53, Jeromesville Hillsdale 17
Defiance Ayersville 37, Montpelier 24
Dixie Heights, Ky. 44, Ursuline Academy 37
Dover 49, Weir, W.Va. 33
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Crooksville 23
Franklin 50, New Paris National Trail 30
Hannibal River 67, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32
Heartland Christian 34, Leetonia 23
Leipsic 48, Continental 10
Liberty Center 57, Tol. Scott 41
Lima Sr. 45, Marion Harding 42
Louisville 73, Ursuline Academy 42
Martins Ferry 66, Beaver 22
Mason 55, Mt. Notre Dame 46
Mentor Lake Cath. 37, Chardon NDCL 31
New Concord John Glenn 51, New Lexington 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Ottoville 38
Ravenna SE 34, Orwell Grand Valley 29
Riverside Stebbins 52, Sidney 41
Southeastern 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Spencerville 57, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Thornville Sheridan 66, Byesville Meadowbrook 23
Warren Howland 55, Alliance Marlington 41
Youngs. Boardman 63, Canfield 60
Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Campbell Memorial 20
Youngs. Liberty 28, Bristol 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastlake North vs. Mayfield, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/