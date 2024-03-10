Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Championship=

South Medford 48, Benson 38

Class 5A=

Championship=

Silverton 61, Crater 60, OT

Third Place=

South Albany 47, Redmond 32

Fourth Place=

Springfield 72, Mountain View 53

Third Place=

Clackamas 65, Willamette 37

Fourth Place=

Grants Pass 54, Jefferson PDX 52

Class 4A=

Championship=

Henley 41, Astoria 38

Third Place=

Cascade 35, Philomath 33

Fourth Place=

Klamath 54, Marist 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

