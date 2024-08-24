Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated Aug 25, 2024
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Garfield 21, Ravenna SE 13

Bishop Ready 51, Newark Cath. 19

Bowerston Conotton Valley 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6

Cin. College Prep. 46, Cin. Clark Montessori 0

Crooksville 36, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0

Garfield Hts. Trinity 28, Ashtabula St John 8

Hamilton 15, Hamilton Badin 0

Lakewood 43, Cle. John Marshall 6

Lucas 48, Smethport, Pa. 12

Peebles 45, Foxfire 0

Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Fairfield Christian 48

St Bernard-Elmwood Place 32, Day. Christian 6

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20, Wellsville 6

Youngs. East 40, Cols. Whetstone 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Aiken vs. Cle. E. Tech, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

