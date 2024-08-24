Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Garfield 21, Ravenna SE 13
Bishop Ready 51, Newark Cath. 19
Bowerston Conotton Valley 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 6
Cin. College Prep. 46, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Crooksville 36, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 28, Ashtabula St John 8
Hamilton 15, Hamilton Badin 0
Lakewood 43, Cle. John Marshall 6
Lucas 48, Smethport, Pa. 12
Peebles 45, Foxfire 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 60, Fairfield Christian 48
St Bernard-Elmwood Place 32, Day. Christian 6
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20, Wellsville 6
Youngs. East 40, Cols. Whetstone 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Aiken vs. Cle. E. Tech, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
