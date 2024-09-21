Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Austintown-Fitch 44, Akr. Buchtel 7
Carrollton 10, Akr. Garfield 7
Cle. VASJ 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Montpelier 28
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 32, Fairport Harbor Harding 22
Youngs. Mooney 34, Mayfield 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
EnterTRAINment Junction to have Jack-O-Lantern Junction one final time
2
Sewer line extension to begin that Middletown leaders say will kick...
3
Butler County auditor’s office dispute now in high court’s hands
4
Focus on Ohio’s newest I-75 interchange in Liberty Twp. will be jobs...
5
The true story about why and how Haitian immigrants came to Springfield