Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 58, Sycamore Mohawk 22
Baltimore Liberty Union 41, Circleville Logan Elm 25
Bellevue 43, Norwalk 25
Caldwell 53, Reedsville Eastern 47
Castalia Margaretta 66, Oak Harbor 45
Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 55
Chillicothe 52, Jackson 48
Columbus Grove 47, Arlington 21
Continental 43, Pandora-Gilboa 30
Cory-Rawson 52, Dola Hardin Northern 21
Eastlake North 44, Painesville Riverside 30
Franklin 56, Brookville 42
Kalida 46, Leipsic 39
Kent Roosevelt 71, Barberton 69
Lyndhurst Brush 56, Chardon 44
Macedonia Nordonia 49, N. Royalton 23
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Malvern 35
Marietta 47, Dover 41
Milan Edison 69, Port Clinton 59
Milton-Union 57, Newton Local 45
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44
Napoleon 41, Archbold 27
New Knoxville 66, Delphos St. John's 57
New Madison Tri-Village 66, Ft. Recovery 41
Orwell Grand Valley 43, Wickliffe 31
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Zanesville 41
Pomeroy Meigs 60, Racine Southern 23
Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Independence 42
Russia 53, New Bremen 41
Sandusky Perkins 44, Vermilion 35
W. Liberty-Salem 57, Legacy Christian 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/