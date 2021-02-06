X

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 58, Sycamore Mohawk 22

Baltimore Liberty Union 41, Circleville Logan Elm 25

Bellevue 43, Norwalk 25

Caldwell 53, Reedsville Eastern 47

Castalia Margaretta 66, Oak Harbor 45

Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 55

Chillicothe 52, Jackson 48

Columbus Grove 47, Arlington 21

Continental 43, Pandora-Gilboa 30

Cory-Rawson 52, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Eastlake North 44, Painesville Riverside 30

Franklin 56, Brookville 42

Kalida 46, Leipsic 39

Kent Roosevelt 71, Barberton 69

Lyndhurst Brush 56, Chardon 44

Macedonia Nordonia 49, N. Royalton 23

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Malvern 35

Marietta 47, Dover 41

Milan Edison 69, Port Clinton 59

Milton-Union 57, Newton Local 45

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 44

Napoleon 41, Archbold 27

New Knoxville 66, Delphos St. John's 57

New Madison Tri-Village 66, Ft. Recovery 41

Orwell Grand Valley 43, Wickliffe 31

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Zanesville 41

Pomeroy Meigs 60, Racine Southern 23

Rocky River Lutheran W. 45, Independence 42

Russia 53, New Bremen 41

Sandusky Perkins 44, Vermilion 35

W. Liberty-Salem 57, Legacy Christian 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Mercy-McAuley vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

