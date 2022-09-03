dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 43, Iona Prep, N.Y. 14

Bellaire 33, Bishop Tonnos, Ontario 0

Cle. John Marshall 29, Cle. Cent. Cath. 8

Cle. St. Ignatius 21, Mt. St. Joseph's, Md. 14

East 22, Tol. Scott 20

Elyria 26, Lorain 0

Richmond Edison 42, Tol. Woodward 0

Steubenville 29, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 14

Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Cin. Shroder 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

