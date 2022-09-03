Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 43, Iona Prep, N.Y. 14
Bellaire 33, Bishop Tonnos, Ontario 0
Cle. John Marshall 29, Cle. Cent. Cath. 8
Cle. St. Ignatius 21, Mt. St. Joseph's, Md. 14
East 22, Tol. Scott 20
Elyria 26, Lorain 0
Richmond Edison 42, Tol. Woodward 0
Steubenville 29, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 14
Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Cin. Shroder 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
