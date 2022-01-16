Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 45, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32
Alliance Marlington 67, Salem 51
Ashland Crestview 65, Norwalk St. Paul 55
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Amanda-Clearcreek 47
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 44, Bucyrus Wynford 26
Batavia 55, Batavia Clermont NE 34
Bluffton 50, Carey 49
Bristol 67, Warren Champion 64
Caldwell 76, Cols. Patriot Prep 23
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 89, Sugar Grove Berne Union 31
Chardon 60, Burton Berkshire 37
Chillicothe Unioto 59, Piketon 54
Clayton Northmont 55, Vandalia Butler 38
Cols. Africentric 52, Day. Oakwood 49
Cols. Bexley 48, Worthington Christian 37
Cols. Upper Arlington 48, Dresden Tri-Valley 44
Cols. Walnut Ridge 75, Day. Thurgood Marshall 68
Covington 58, Houston 48
Dublin Coffman 68, Cin. Western Hills 63
Fairfield Christian 55, Corning Miller 50
Germantown Valley View 47, Legacy Christian 37
Gorham Fayette 44, Delta 41
Ironton 79, Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 71
Jefferson Area 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 54
LaGrange Keystone 60, Milan Edison 21
Lakeside Danbury 61, Vanlue 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 37
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 44, New Philadelphia 33
Lima Cent. Cath. 53, Elida 47
Lima Sr. 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 61
Marion Elgin 54, Crestline 38
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46, Delphos St. John's 45
Medina Buckeye 79, Elyria Cath. 69
Metamora Evergreen 45, Pettisville 31
Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Zanesville Maysville 48
Monroeville 60, New London 31
Mt. Vernon 60, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Sycamore Mohawk 50
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Lexington, Neb. 38
Napoleon 73, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68
New Concord John Glenn 56, Strasburg-Franklin 32
Oak Harbor 61, Kansas Lakota 40
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 60, Logan 47
Perry 69, Kirtland 36
Pickerington N. 52, Huber Hts. Wayne 49
Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Cols. St. Charles 50
STVM 68, Thomas Worthington 31
Salineville Southern 48, Richmond Edison 31
Sandusky 74, Fremont Ross 72
South 62, Day. Ponitz Tech. 42
Spencerville 56, Arlington 50
St. Clairsville 70, Martins Ferry 42
Upper Sandusky 59, Kenton 42
Utica 91, Granville Christian 58
Van Wert 46, Bryan 22
Versailles 71, Greenville 29
Vincent Warren 59, Chillicothe 33
Wheeler, Ga. 62, Cle. St. Ignatius 54
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, E. Liverpool 54
Willard 59, Tiffin Columbian 53
Youngs. Boardman 43, Youngs. Mooney 36
Youngs. Chaney High School 78, Mentor 73
Youngs. Liberty 69, Girard 67
Coach Young Classic=
Georgetown 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 50
Sardinia Eastern Brown 63, Chesapeake 51
Spectrum Orthopedics Classic=
Can. Glenoak 59, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53
Dover 61, Granville 41
Louisville 65, Peninsula Woodridge 50
Tallmadge 71, Akr. Coventry 43
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 64, Navarre Fairless 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Franklin Furnace Green vs. Greenup Co., Ky., ccd.
Mt. Gilead vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.
