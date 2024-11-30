Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora 39, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38

Bradford 48, Sidney Fairlawn 46

Cin. Christian 67, Cin. N. College Hill 16

Cin. Summit 61, Norwood 25

Cin. Wyoming 48, Harrison 23

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 37

Creston Norwayne 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 16

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 33

Eastlake North 64, E. Cle. Shaw 15

Houston 59, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Continental 49, OT

Mentor 53, Solon 51

Minster 36, Ottoville 32

New Matamoras Frontier 49, Salineville Southern 29

Oberlin 47, Elyria Open Door 41

Shaker Hts. 52, Brunswick 51

Southeastern 64, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Union City Mississinawa Valley 62, Ft. Recovery 43

Vandalia Butler 58, W. Carrollton 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

