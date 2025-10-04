Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 53, Akr. North 0
Akr. Garfield 26, Akr. Firestone 13
Cin. Aiken 42, Cin. Western Hills 14
Cin. Withrow 80, Cin. Woodward 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 48, Beachwood 7
Huron Heights, Ontario 47, Canal Winchester Harvest 34
Ironton 58, Uniontown, Pa. 0
St Clairsville 21, Bellaire 14
Trotwood-Madison 45, Day. Dunbar 0
Warren JFK 45, Richmond Hts. 14
Youngs. Boardman 14, Warren Harding 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
