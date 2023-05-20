Saturday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division IV
Region 15
Ironton St. Joseph 15, Portsmouth Notre Dame 4
Leesburg Fairfield 9, Waterford 4
Mowrystown Whiteoak 2, Racine Southern 1
In Other News
1
Kings Island’s sold-out Coasterstock includes hundreds of roller...
2
‘Growing old is not for sissies’: Jimmy Buffett hospitalized, postpones...
3
16 Lots Brewery has deep community ties, name is a nod to Mason’s...
4
Prominent businessman dies days after Cincinnati I-75 road rage...
5
Process for Hamilton establishments in urban core to sell alcohol on...