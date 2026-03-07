Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament Regional Final=
Division I=
Region 1=
Wadsworth 64, Mentor 55
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 47
Division II=
Region 8=
Mt. Notre Dame 63, Seton 53
Division III=
Region 10=
STVM 46, Notre Dame Academy 36
Region 12=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, Day. Carroll 45
Division IV=
Region 13=
Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Beloit W. Branch 41
Region 14=
Bellevue 59, Genoa 31
Division V=
Region 18=
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Cols. Africentric 42
Region 19=
Portsmouth 66, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48
Region 20=
Proctorville Fairland 60, Anna 38
Division VI=
Region 24=
Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Smithville 30
St. Henry 38, Fayetteville-Perry 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
