Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Region 13=
Girard 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 26
Division V=
Region 17=
Bellaire 27, Columbiana Crestview 20
Region 20=
Spring. Shawnee 21, Cin. Purcell Marian 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
