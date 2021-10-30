dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Region 13=

Girard 49, Gates Mills Gilmour 26

Division V=

Region 17=

Bellaire 27, Columbiana Crestview 20

Region 20=

Spring. Shawnee 21, Cin. Purcell Marian 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

