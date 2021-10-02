dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 34, Akr. Buchtel 20

Akr. Hoban 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 3

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Ellet 18

Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22

Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Mich. 23, Warren Howland 12

Mogadore 33, Hunting Valley University 18

St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

