X
Dark Mode Toggle

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 77, Vanlue 55

Chardon 95, Beachwood 77

Lima Cent. Cath. 67, Defiance 58

Painesville Riverside 80, Painesville Harvey 66

STVM 62, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52

Van Wert 66, Convoy Crestview 47

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 7=

Circleville 56, Waverly 47

Region 8=

Bellefontaine 46, Spring. Shawnee 37

Bishop Fenwick 67, Bethel-Tate 33

Cin. Hughes 56, Cin. Indian Hill 52

Day. Carroll 73, Middletown Madison Senior 44

Day. Chaminade Julienne 87, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 24

Day. Meadowdale 72, St. Paris Graham 35

Day. Ponitz Tech. 95, Tipp City Bethel 40

Reading 43, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45

Urbana 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 37

Division IV=

Region 16=

Cedarville 88, Day. Jefferson 23

Cin. Christian 62, Lockland 52

Cin. College Prep. 62, RULH 51

Fayetteville-Perry 58, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44

Legacy Christian 42, Yellow Springs 29

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Western Hills 68, Mt. Orab Western Brown 63

Kings Mills Kings 72, Morrow Little Miami 66

Piqua 59, Springboro 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Cincinnati closing Ohio River water intakes to prevent contamination...
2
Beloved area high school coach dies; school mourns
3
Miami University unveils $10.7 million Innovation College@Elm business...
4
17-year-old charged in Clark State bomb threat
5
First Ohio Wawa gas station coming to Liberty Twp.
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top