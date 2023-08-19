Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban 45, Frederick Douglass, Ky. 6

Batavia Clermont NE 28, Cin. Riverview East 0

Bay Village Bay 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Kent Roosevelt 28, Ravenna 20

Lakewood St. Edward 27, Center Grove, Ind. 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Fairfield Twp. reported shooting was self-inflicted, police confirm
2
Cedarville U. anticipates record enrollment, opens $8.75M residence...
3
Cleveland-Cliffs receives exclusive assignment of right to bid from...
4
Ohio Task Force 1′s K-9 teams begin work in Maui following wildfire
5
Bengals RB Joe Mixon found not guilty of aggravated menacing
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top