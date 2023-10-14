Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 46, Akr. North 0

Akr. Firestone 26, Akr. Ellet 24, 2OT

Akr. Hoban 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 13

Cin. St. Xavier 21, Cle. St. Ignatius 14, OT

Cle. Cent. Cath. 28, Warren JFK 13

Fort Hill, Md. 36, Wadsworth 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Shroder vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

