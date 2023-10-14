Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 46, Akr. North 0
Akr. Firestone 26, Akr. Ellet 24, 2OT
Akr. Hoban 28, St. Francis, N.Y. 13
Cin. St. Xavier 21, Cle. St. Ignatius 14, OT
Cle. Cent. Cath. 28, Warren JFK 13
Fort Hill, Md. 36, Wadsworth 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Shroder vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Oxford senior going for state steinholding title three-peat
2
Hocus Pocus festival in Middletown this weekend has free activities for...
3
Clark County judge won’t move case of minivan driver in fatal school...
4
Ohio House passes property tax relief bill
5
Parents of child killed in bus crash don’t want son associated with...