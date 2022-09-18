dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 24, Cle. Benedictine 19

Bishop Hartley 52, Lima Cent. Cath. 7

Carrollton 49, Akron Garfield 18

Cle. Hay 7, Cle. Rhodes 6

Cle. John Marshall 22, Akr. Firestone 12

Cle. VASJ 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 20, Cols. Briggs 6

Day. Christian 46, Greenwich S. Cent. 3

Harlan Christian, Ind. 41, Sandusky St. Mary 0

Youngs. Boardman 42, Youngs. East 8

Youngs. Mooney 32, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

