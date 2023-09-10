Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban 39, Akr. East 0
Bradford 48, Bridgeport 14
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 34, Ironton 21
Cin. Clark Montessori 14, Cin. Gamble Montessori 13
Cin. Taft 44, Day. Meadowdale 6
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41, Canisius, N.Y. 14
Kirtland 56, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
Lakewood St. Edward 34, Cin. Elder 33
Lima Cent. Cath. 48, Bishop Ready 14
Mogadore 28, Newark Cath. 0
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 34, Ashtabula St. John 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
