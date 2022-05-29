dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Regional Final
Division I
Region 1

North Canton Hoover 5, Austintown Fitch 3

Region 2

Holland Springfield 3, Avon 2

Region 3

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3, Lancaster 1

Division II
Region 5

Wooster Triway 5, Akr. Hoban 3

Region 6

Oak Harbor 5, Lexington 4

Region 7

Heath 12, New Concord John Glenn 5

Region 8

Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Spring. Kenton Ridge 2

Division III
Region 9

Massillon Tuslaw 4, Youngs. Ursuline 3, 13 innings

Region 11

Wheelersburg 9, Portsmouth West 2

Region 12

Casstown Miami East 10, Fredericktown 0

Division IV
Region 14

Van Wert Lincolnview 3, W. Unity Hilltop 2

Region 15

Strasburg-Franklin 13, Portsmouth Notre Dame 2

Region 16

Bradford 3, Russia 1

