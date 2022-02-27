Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Findlay 77, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 47
Lima Sr. 109, Tol. Waite 35
Medina Highland 68, N. Ridgeville 61
Perrysburg 66, Tol. St. Francis 46
Sylvania Southview 55, Tol. Start 42
Region 2=
Mayfield 14, Euclid 10
Region 4=
Fairfield 43, Cin. Moeller 33
Division II=
Region 7=
Heath 63, Cols. Bexley 57
Jackson 53, Circleville Logan Elm 39
Waverly 61, Vincent Warren 56
Region 8=
Cols. Linden-McKinley 63, Bishop Hartley 55
Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, Caledonia River Valley 40
Division III=
Region 10=
Gahanna Cols. Academy 35, London Madison Plains 24
Johnstown 43, Centerburg 40
Richwood N. Union 67, Galion Northmor 40
Region 11=
Bishop Ready 77, Milford Center Fairbanks 30
Chesapeake 64, Chillicothe Zane Trace 54
Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Wellington 51
Wheelersburg 35, Minford 29
Region 12=
Lewistown Indian Lake 69, Day. Christian 59
Spring. Shawnee 49, Anna 48
Versailles 59, Casstown Miami E. 54
Division IV=
Region 15=
Glouster Trimble 49, Portsmouth Notre Dame 48
Latham Western 66, Stewart Federal Hocking 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/