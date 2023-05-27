X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division II

Region 6

Defiance 2, Tol. Cent. Cath. 1, 8 innings

Ontario 5, Clyde 2

St. Marys Memorial 9, Upper Sandusky 3

Division III

Region 10

Haviland Wayne Trace 7, Coldwater 0

Milan Edison 2, Oak Harbor 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 11, Archbold 2

In Other News
1
Teenager shot in arm in apparent shootout at Springfield park
2
Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for...
3
Kroger eases digital coupon rules, helping seniors who struggle with...
4
Ohio Homeowners Relief Act: Area legislators work to lower proposed...
5
Retired Middletown K9 officer who served for decades has died
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top