Saturday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division II
Region 6
Defiance 2, Tol. Cent. Cath. 1, 8 innings
Ontario 5, Clyde 2
St. Marys Memorial 9, Upper Sandusky 3
Division III
Region 10
Haviland Wayne Trace 7, Coldwater 0
Milan Edison 2, Oak Harbor 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 11, Archbold 2
