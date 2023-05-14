X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago

Baseball

Division IV

Region 15

Bainbridge Paint Valley 14, New Boston Glenwood 1

Manchester 4, Beaver Eastern 1

Nelsonville-York 5, Corning Miller 4

Portsmouth Sciotoville 7, Portsmouth Clay 3

Stewart Federal Hocking 11, Latham Western 1

Willow Woods Symmes Valley 13, Crown City S. Gallia 3

In Other News
1
Body found in Great Miami River nearly week after man reportedly jumped...
2
Albertsons deal could be a ‘game changer’ for Kroger’s retail media...
3
Western & Southern tennis tournament’s potential move will have...
4
Hamilton police identify owner of truck from which man ran and fled to...
5
2 finalists named for Springfield fire chief’s job
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top