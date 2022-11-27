dayton-daily-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Final Four=

Semifinal=

Division IV=

Cin. Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20

Cle. Glenville 52, Jefferson Area 7

Division VI=

Kirtland 41, Beverly Ft. Frye 6

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Columbus Grove 0

Division VII=

New Bremen 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 34

Warren JFK 21, Newark Cath. 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County deputies think man killed was struck by vehicle
2
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
3
Man shot near Holiday in the City events in Springfield
4
Middletown man charged in thefts of multiple city and township...
5
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top