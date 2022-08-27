dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 62, Bellaire 26

Cin. Hughes 56, Cin. N. College Hill 6

Cin. Purcell Marian 54, Cin. College Prep. 20

Clarkson, Ontario 26, Massillon Perry 21

Cle. John Marshall 32, Beachwood 7

Springfield 29, DeSmet, Mo. 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Can. South vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.

Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Delaware Hayes, ccd.

Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

