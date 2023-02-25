X
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 51, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 50

Division II=

Region 7=

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Philo 50

Region 8=

Cin. Taft 39, Cin. McNicholas 26

Division III=

Region 12=

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Versailles 42

New Madison Tri-Village 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49

Region 2=

Elyria 68, Grafton Midview 42

Region 11=

Cols. Africentric 87, Amanda-Clearcreek 33

Cin. Mariemont 38, Cin. Summit Country Day 34

Worthington Christian 50, Cardington-Lincoln 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

