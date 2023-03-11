Saturday's Scores

BreakingNews
Local high school athlete collapses; school says trainers helped save her life
news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Final=

Pickerington Cent. 57, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 53

Toledo St. John's Jesuit 50, Garfield Hts. 38

Division II=

Regional Final=

Akr. Buchtel 71, Gates Mills Gilmour 55

Division III=

Regional Final=

Cols. Africentric 55, S. Point 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 55, 2OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

