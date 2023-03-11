Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Final=
Pickerington Cent. 57, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 53
Toledo St. John's Jesuit 50, Garfield Hts. 38
Division II=
Regional Final=
Akr. Buchtel 71, Gates Mills Gilmour 55
Division III=
Regional Final=
Cols. Africentric 55, S. Point 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 55, 2OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
