Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnesville 38, Bellaire 14

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Lucasville Valley 6

Cols. Northland 57, Whitehall-Yearling 29

Delphos St. John's 42, Lima Cent. Cath. 40

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren JFK 26

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 12

Paramus Catholic, N.J. 43, Cle. Hts. 41

Warren Harding 20, Akr. Buchtel 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Northwestern parents share details from day of bus crash, look ahead to...
2
Ohio governor to form task force to examine school bus safety
3
Mother, daughter assigned same Miami University dorm room, 33 years...
4
Community shows support as Northwestern students return to school after...
5
Springfield’s longest-serving city manager dies at 69
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top