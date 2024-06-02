Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

Girls Softball

State Final

Division I

Austintown Fitch 4, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 0

Division II

Canfield 4, Bryan 0

Division III

Baltimore Liberty Union 5, Canfield South Range 3

Division IV

Strasburg-Franklin 10, Monroeville 0

