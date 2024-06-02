Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
|State Final
Division I
Austintown Fitch 4, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 0
Division II
Canfield 4, Bryan 0
Division III
Baltimore Liberty Union 5, Canfield South Range 3
Division IV
Strasburg-Franklin 10, Monroeville 0
