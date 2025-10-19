Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 12, Akr. Buchtel 8
Akr. Ellet 13, Akr. Garfield 6
Cin. College Prep. 46, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 26, Cols. Africentric 6
Fairport Harbor Harding 21, Ashtabula St John 12
Sandusky St. Mary 38, Morenci, Mich. 12
St. Edward (OH) 35, Cin. Moeller 10
Stryker 14, Sebring McKinley 6
Warren JFK 32, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. vs. Oregon Stritch, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Celebrate 50 years of ‘Rocky Horror’ at the State Theater
2
Professional Women of Clark County to host ‘find your why’ workshop
3
Pink Around the Square moves breast cancer awareness conversation...
4
‘Creature Feature Club’ brings pop culture villains to life at...
5
Springfield fire department may charge for non-emergency calls