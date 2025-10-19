Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 12, Akr. Buchtel 8

Akr. Ellet 13, Akr. Garfield 6

Cin. College Prep. 46, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 26, Cols. Africentric 6

Fairport Harbor Harding 21, Ashtabula St John 12

Sandusky St. Mary 38, Morenci, Mich. 12

St. Edward (OH) 35, Cin. Moeller 10

Stryker 14, Sebring McKinley 6

Warren JFK 32, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kennedy Catholic High School, Pa. vs. Oregon Stritch, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

