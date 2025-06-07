Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP SOFTBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division I=

Centerville 8, Massillon Jackson 4

Division II=

Mt. Vernon 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4

Painesville Riverside 2, Massillon Perry 0

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

