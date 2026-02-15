Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 69, Lima Temple Christian 36
Akr. Ellet 72, Akr. North 39
Akr. Hoban 79, Warren JFK 55
Arlington 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 36
Beaver Eastern 48, Southeastern 32
Botkins 49, New Knoxville 25
Cambridge 67, Beaver Local 56
Carrollton 73, Salem 50
Celina 47, Coldwater 39
Cin. Walnut Hills 77, Cin. Withrow 25
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 74, Parma Hts. Holy Name 40
Columbus Grove 64, Miller City 52
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 81, Sunbury Big Walnut 75
Delphos St John's 75, Convoy Crestview 64
E. Can. 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 28
Euclid 62, Cle. Hts. 50
Gibsonburg 61, New Riegel 40
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43, Malvern 32
Heartland Christian 66, New Matamoras Frontier 55
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 74, Cin. Winton Woods 70
Ironton 51, Dawson-Bryant 34
Kalida 76, Antwerp 39
Kansas Lakota 74, Lakeside Danbury 64
Kirtland 78, Cuyahoga Hts. 60
Marion Pleasant 55, Sugar Grove Berne Union 37
Millersport 63, Cols. Wellington 57
Mineral Ridge 45, Collins Western Reserve 41
Minerva 60, Alliance Marlington 41
Montpelier 67, Defiance Ayersville 64
Morgan 69, Solon 67
Newark Cath. 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Archbold 48
Paulding 70, Bryan 53
Pioneer N. Central 64, Edgerton 45
Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Marysville 55
Racine Southern 59, Crown City S. Gallia 25
Ravenna SE 71, Mogadore 35
Rossford 67, Fostoria 49
Shelby 58, Mansfield Madison 53
Spring. Shawnee 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40
Steubenville 68, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 58
Tiffin Calvert 71, Sandusky St. Mary 63
Tol. Bowsher 56, American International, Mich. 43
Toronto 54, Caldwell 48
Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Newcomerstown 49
Urbana 51, W. Carrollton 45
Vermilion 66, Oak Harbor 56
Versailles 69, Tipp City Tippecanoe 40
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 35
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 54, Mt. Orab Western Brown 42
Wellington 56, Beachwood 45
Westlake 68, Parma Normandy 48
Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Tallmadge 48
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38, Strasburg 36
