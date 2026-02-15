Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 69, Lima Temple Christian 36

Akr. Ellet 72, Akr. North 39

Akr. Hoban 79, Warren JFK 55

Arlington 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 36

Beaver Eastern 48, Southeastern 32

Botkins 49, New Knoxville 25

Cambridge 67, Beaver Local 56

Carrollton 73, Salem 50

Celina 47, Coldwater 39

Cin. Walnut Hills 77, Cin. Withrow 25

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 74, Parma Hts. Holy Name 40

Columbus Grove 64, Miller City 52

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 81, Sunbury Big Walnut 75

Delphos St John's 75, Convoy Crestview 64

E. Can. 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 28

Euclid 62, Cle. Hts. 50

Gibsonburg 61, New Riegel 40

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 43, Malvern 32

Heartland Christian 66, New Matamoras Frontier 55

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 74, Cin. Winton Woods 70

Ironton 51, Dawson-Bryant 34

Kalida 76, Antwerp 39

Kansas Lakota 74, Lakeside Danbury 64

Kirtland 78, Cuyahoga Hts. 60

Marion Pleasant 55, Sugar Grove Berne Union 37

Millersport 63, Cols. Wellington 57

Mineral Ridge 45, Collins Western Reserve 41

Minerva 60, Alliance Marlington 41

Montpelier 67, Defiance Ayersville 64

Morgan 69, Solon 67

Newark Cath. 66, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Archbold 48

Paulding 70, Bryan 53

Pioneer N. Central 64, Edgerton 45

Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Marysville 55

Racine Southern 59, Crown City S. Gallia 25

Ravenna SE 71, Mogadore 35

Rossford 67, Fostoria 49

Shelby 58, Mansfield Madison 53

Spring. Shawnee 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40

Steubenville 68, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 58

Tiffin Calvert 71, Sandusky St. Mary 63

Tol. Bowsher 56, American International, Mich. 43

Toronto 54, Caldwell 48

Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Newcomerstown 49

Urbana 51, W. Carrollton 45

Vermilion 66, Oak Harbor 56

Versailles 69, Tipp City Tippecanoe 40

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 35

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 54, Mt. Orab Western Brown 42

Wellington 56, Beachwood 45

Westlake 68, Parma Normandy 48

Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Tallmadge 48

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38, Strasburg 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

